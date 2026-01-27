With Olympic Break Looming, Stars Must Make Trade Now or Play Waiting Game

The last day of NHL action is Feb. 5, but the Stars end their pre-break schedule on Wednesday Feb. 4 at home against the St. Louis Blues. Including that, only five games remain until then. Dallas has been struggling for the entire month of January, but has shown a bit more promise with two wins in the last three games. However, only four wins out of 12 games won't cut it in a division that includes the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild if the Stars want any shot at home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.