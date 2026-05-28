Another RFA Challenge Awaits Dallas Following Breakout Season For Mavrik Bourque

As Jason Robertson’s contract looms, Dallas must secure its breakout depth star. Mavrik Bourque’s versatility and affordable scoring offer a vital solution to the Stars' tightening cap crunch.
While much of the hockey world remains focused on the contract situation surrounding Dallas Stars star winger Jason Robertson, the organization has another important restricted free agent decision looming this offseason in forward Mavrik Bourque.
Robertson’s future will understandably dominate headlines given his status as one of the franchise’s cornerstone offensive players, but Bourque’s next contract could quietly become just as important to the overall structure of Dallas’ roster moving forward.
The Stars enter the summer facing major pressure to reshape their depth following a disappointing postseason exit in which they were ultimately outmatched by Minnesota’s secondary scoring. Depth players such as Michael McCarron and Marcus Johansson delivered several clutch moments throughout the series, exposing Dallas’ lack of offensive production lower in the lineup at key times.
Now the Stars face the difficult challenge of attempting to retain Robertson while also rebuilding the depth throughout their forward group under a tight salary cap situation.
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Bourque appears to be one of the answers to help solve the team's depth scoring puzzle as the 24-year-old forward completed his first full NHL season this year and quickly established himself as a reliable contributor. The Plessisville, Quebec native recorded 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points while providing Dallas with valuable secondary offense at a relatively inexpensive cap hit.
Bourque showed the ability to move throughout the lineup comfortably, contributing in both scoring and supporting roles depending on team needs. For a cap-strapped contender like Dallas, finding players capable of producing efficiently on affordable contracts will be critical to maintaining long-term success.
Around the league, young forwards with proven offensive upside continue to attract heavy interest, and Bourque could become a potential offer sheet candidate if negotiations with Dallas become difficult. Some teams may view him as a player still scratching the surface offensively and believe he could develop into a consistent 40-to-50-point contributor with a larger role.
Dallas must now balance keeping its superstar core intact while ensuring the supporting cast remains strong enough to compete for a Stanley Cup. Losing players who can provide reliable secondary scoring would only make that task more difficult.
While the spotlight will continue to shine brightest on Robertson’s negotiations, Stars fans should not overlook the importance of Bourque’s contract situation. How Dallas handles the young forward this summer could play a major role in shaping the future depth and long-term offensive stability of the organization.
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