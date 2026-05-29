Can Sam Steel Build On Career-Best Season in Crucial Contract Year?

After a breakout performance in Dallas, the versatile forward must prove his career-high production wasn't a fluke to secure his future amidst the Stars' looming salary cap crunch.
It may not have generated many headlines, but Dallas Stars forward Sam Steel quietly put together the best offensive season of his NHL career this past year.
The 28-year-old forward finished the season with career highs across the board, recording 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points in 73 games while carving out an increasingly important role within one of the NHL’s deepest lineups.
Had injuries not interrupted nine games of his season, Steel likely would have pushed those numbers likely to his first 35-point season of his career.
For a player once viewed as one of hockey’s top forward prospects, the performance may finally signal that Steel is beginning to unlock the potential many expected nearly a decade ago.
Originally selected 30th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2016 NHL Draft, Steel entered professional hockey carrying significant expectations after a dominant junior career that included multiple appearances with Hockey Canada on the international stage.
While he showed flashes of offensive upside early in his career, Steel never fully developed into the top-six offensive producer many projected him to become. Instead, he settled into more of a depth role during stops with the Ducks and Minnesota Wild before joining Dallas ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars Site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
Now, however, Steel appears to have found stability within the Stars organization as a flexible forward that can move throughout the lineup when needed and still chip in some timely production. His versatility became especially valuable this past season as Dallas dealt with injuries and lineup changes throughout the year.
Steel averaged a career-high 16 minutes of ice time per game this season, a notable jump from previous years and an indication that Dallas increasingly views him as more than just a bottom-line depth option. His ability to contribute offensively while remaining responsible defensively has made him an important piece of the Stars’ forward group.
As he enters the final season of his current contract, Steel now finds himself in position for what could become a significant year both personally and professionally. Dallas is expected to face salary cap pressure this offseason while attempting to manage new contracts for restricted free agents Jason Robertson and Mavrik Bourque.
With limited financial flexibility, the Stars will likely continue relying on affordable internal contributors to take on larger roles throughout the lineup and could create an even bigger opportunity for Steel next season.
His ability to play both center and wing, combined with his growing offensive confidence, gives Dallas valuable flexibility as the organization navigates another season with championship expectations. Depending on how the roster ultimately takes shape this summer, Steel could once again find himself elevated into larger offensive situations.
At 28 years old, Steel may not carry the same prospect hype he once did entering the league, but his development over the last two seasons suggests there could still be another level to his game that fans have not yet seen before.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.