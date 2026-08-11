Contract Years Add Extra Stakes for Stars Looking to Finally Get Over the Hump

His longtime running mate and Dallas captain, Jamie Benn, is notably entering what could be the final season of his career. However, if the 37-year-old wants to keep playing beyond this year and into 2027-28, he'll need to pick up where he left off a season ago, when he posted 36 points in 60 games despite missing time with injuries. A 40- to 50-point season isn't out of the question for Benn, and reaching that mark could be a strong sign that he has at least one more year left in him.