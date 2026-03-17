Dallas Depth Forward Quietly Putting Together Career Season

While much of the spotlight on the Dallas Stars this season has centered around high-profile offensive performances, one of the team’s most compelling stories has developed further down the lineup.
Fans and analysts alike have been captivated by Wyatt Johnston setting a power play goals record, Matt Duchene catching fire with one of the hottest scoring stretches of his career, and Jason Robertson skating toward what could become his second 100-point season. Yet amid these headline-grabbing performances, depth forward Sam Steel has quietly put together the best season of his career.
Through 67 games, Steel has recorded 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points, already surpassing his previous career high of 28 points set during the 2022–23 season with the Minnesota Wild. His steady production has not only provided a boost to the Stars’ bottom six but has also underscored his growing importance within the lineup.
Selected 30th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Steel entered the league with high expectations following a standout junior career. For years, he showed flashes of potential without fully breaking through at the NHL level. This season, however, he appears to be putting the pieces together.
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If his current pace continues, Steel is on track to finish just shy of the 40-point mark, a milestone that would further cement his evolution into a reliable depth contributor. His versatility has been particularly valuable for Dallas. Steel has moved seamlessly throughout the lineup, spending time on the top line when needed and dropping into bottom-six roles to provide balance and secondary scoring.
Beyond offensive contributions, Steel’s impact has been most evident on the penalty kill. Paired with Oskar Back, he has helped anchor one of the league’s more effective units, with Dallas ranking among the top ten in penalty killing efficiency. His ability to read plays, disrupt passing lanes, and contribute in high-pressure defensive situations has made him a trusted option for the coaching staff.
In a season defined by star power and offensive milestones, Steel’s emergence serves as a reminder that championship-caliber teams are often built on depth and adaptability. His contributions may not always command headlines, but they have become increasingly difficult to overlook.
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