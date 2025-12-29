Dallas Top Prospect Erupts For Breakout Performance At World Juniors

The Dallas Stars have been one of the NHL’s most impressive teams this season, posting the league’s second-best record at 25-7-7 and firmly establishing themselves as a Stanley Cup contender. With a roster built to win now, the organization may also be setting itself up to extend its championship window thanks to a promising wave of young talent.

One of the most intriguing names in that pipeline is 2024 first-round pick Emil Hemming, who continues to validate general manager Jim Nill’s selection. The Finnish forward delivered a standout performance at the IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday, scoring twice and firing seven shots on goal in just 16:28 of ice time as Finland cruised to an 8-0 victory over Latvia.

Hemming’s tournament began more quietly against Denmark, a 6-2 Finnish win in which he was held off the scoresheet despite registering four shots on goal and logging more than 18 minutes of ice time. He will look to build on Sunday’s breakout effort when Finland faces Czechia on Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Central Time, with the game airing on NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada.

Beyond the international stage, Hemming has been dominant at the junior level this season, recording 28 points in 17 games in the OHL. He has also received a brief taste of professional hockey, appearing in five games with the Texas Stars in the AHL, though he has yet to record his first professional point.

Now competing in his third World Junior Championship, Hemming brings valuable experience to Finland’s roster. He is coming off a silver medal finish at last year’s tournament and will be aiming to turn that result into gold. Across his previous two World Junior appearances, Hemming totaled six points in 14 games, a sign of his continued development and growing impact.

