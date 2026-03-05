Houston Native Tyler Myers Set To Make Stars History in Debut

The 36-year-old Houston native is set to become the first Texas-born player to appear in a regular season game for the Stars in franchise history. Myers will also wear No. 57, making him the first player in franchise history to use that jersey number.
For Myers, the transaction represents a long-awaited homecoming as Myers has spent all of his 17 seasons in the NHL outside of Texas. The trade now gives him the opportunity to finish his career closer to where his hockey journey began.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
Throughout his career, Myers has been a steady offensive contributor from the blue line, typically producing between 20 and 30 points per season. This year has been more challenging during Vancouver’s difficult campaign, particularly in the plus-minus column where he currently sits at minus-25. However, he was a combined plus-18 over the previous two seasons. So far this season, Myers has recorded one goal and seven assists for eight points in 57 games.
Standing at six-foot-eight, Myers brings a rare physical presence to the Dallas defensive group along with significant veteran experience that can help in mentoring the organization’s younger defensemen, particularly a similar build defenseman in prospect Lian Bichsel.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.