Houston Native Tyler Myers Set To Make Stars History in Debut

Jake Tye
40m
Houston's Tyler Myers breaks new ground for the Dallas Stars, becoming the first Texas-born player in franchise history to hit the ice.

When Tyler Myers makes his debut for the Dallas Stars, he will immediately make franchise history.

The 36-year-old Houston native is set to become the first Texas-born player to appear in a regular season game for the Stars in franchise history. Myers will also wear No. 57, making him the first player in franchise history to use that jersey number. 

It's a surprising mark in franchise history considering the amount of talented players to come out of the state of Texas like Brian Leetch, Seth Jones and Blake Coleman, who is rumored to be linked to the Stars in recent trade talks and could become the second Texas native to suit up for Dallas.

The Stars added the veteran defenseman in Myers on Wednesday in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. Dallas sent a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 fourth-round selection to Vancouver in exchange for Myers with the Canucks retaining 50 per cent of Myers’ $3 million cap hit through next season.

For Myers, the transaction represents a long-awaited homecoming as Myers has spent all of his 17 seasons in the NHL outside of Texas. The trade now gives him the opportunity to finish his career closer to where his hockey journey began.

Throughout his career, Myers has been a steady offensive contributor from the blue line, typically producing between 20 and 30 points per season. This year has been more challenging during Vancouver’s difficult campaign, particularly in the plus-minus column where he currently sits at minus-25. However, he was a combined plus-18 over the previous two seasons. So far this season, Myers has recorded one goal and seven assists for eight points in 57 games.

Standing at six-foot-eight, Myers brings a rare physical presence to the Dallas defensive group along with significant veteran experience that can help in mentoring the organization’s younger defensemen, particularly a similar build defenseman in prospect Lian Bichsel. 

