Line Combinations: Stars at Ducks

The Dallas Stars found their footing Monday night, snapping a recent skid with a much needed 3–1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.
The win halted a rough stretch for Dallas, which had dropped seven of its previous eight games, and came at a pivotal moment late in a lengthy road trip. With only two stops remaining, the Stars now turn their attention to one of the toughest challenges on the swing, a Tuesday night matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.
Anaheim opened the season in impressive fashion and appeared poised to contend for a playoff spot, but momentum has shifted sharply in recent weeks. The Ducks have just one win in their last 10 games and enter the contest riding a five game losing streak, making the matchup a meeting of two teams eager to reverse recent struggles.
Despite their slump, the Ducks boast one of the more balanced lineups in the league, something that could test a Dallas team that has had issues on the defensive end. Anaheim’s depth is spread across its top three lines, each featuring players capable of making an impact.
The top unit is headlined by Mason McTavish centering highly touted prospect Cutter Gauthier alongside former Stars forward Mikael Granlund, while young standout Leo Carlsson anchors a dangerous second line. Veteran leadership further down the lineup adds another layer of challenge for Dallas.
The Stars may catch a break, however, as Anaheim is without several key contributors, including forwards Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry, absences that could tilt the matchup in Dallas’ favor.
Monday’s win also marked an important step forward in goal for the Stars. Jake Oettinger delivered a confidence boosting performance against Los Angeles, and with Dallas playing the second leg of a back to back, Casey DeSmith is expected to get the start in net against Anaheim.
With both teams searching for traction, Tuesday’s contest sets up as a critical opportunity. The Stars are fighting to stay firmly in the playoff hunt, while the Ducks are looking to rediscover the form that defined their early season success.
Steel - Johnston - Rantanen
Robertson - Hintz - Bourque
Benn - Duchene - Hryckowian
Back - Faksa - Bastian
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Capobianco - Petrovic
DeSmith
