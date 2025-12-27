Line Combinations: Stars vs. Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars return to action after the Christmas break looking to pick up where they left off as they host the Chicago Blackhawks, who will once again be without star rookie Connor Bedard. Dallas entered the break coming off a narrow overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings, but that result did little to slow their momentum, as the Stars have been elite over a larger stretch with 18 wins in their last 24 games heading into the second half of the season.

This marks the first meeting between the two teams this year, and recent history favors Dallas, which has won eight of the last ten matchups. Chicago, meanwhile, is searching for answers after dropping six straight games and managing just three wins over its last 17 contests. The Blackhawks will be looking to spark a turnaround with a statement win against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Dallas continues to shuffle its forward lines, with Mavrik Bourque getting an extended look on the top line alongside Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Sam Steel is also expected to receive another opportunity on the second line with Mikko Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston. Matt Duchene, recently back from a lengthy concussion absence, centers the third line, while Nathan Bastian is projected to slot in on the fourth line. Jake Oettinger is expected to start in goal for the Stars.

For Chicago, Spencer Knight is the likely starter in net. With Bedard sidelined, much of the offensive burden falls on Tyler Bertuzzi. The winger has been held without a point in his last six games, though he remains the Blackhawks’ most dangerous scoring threat after recording 26 points in his first 27 games of the season.

Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Chicago (Saturday):

Robertson - Hintz - Bourque

Steel - Johnston - Rantanen

Hryckowian - Duchene - Benn

Back - Faksa - Bastian

Lindell - Heiskanen

Harley - Lundkvist

Petrovic - Capobianco

Oettinger

