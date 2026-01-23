Line Combinations: Stars vs. Blues

Stars seek redemption against struggling Blues. Can inconsistent offense ignite a crucial win and break their slump, or will St. Louis spoil Dallas' hopes again?
The Dallas Stars continue to struggle with consistency, following an impressive win over Boston with a 1–0 shutout loss to Columbus. Now closing a back-to-back against last-place St. Louis, Dallas faces a must-win divisional matchup as they try to halt a prolonged slump.
The Blues, despite owning one of the league’s worst records, took the first meeting this season and are also searching for momentum, making this an important game for both teams fighting through rough stretches.
Dallas’ biggest issue remains its inconsistent five-on-five offense, which has put added pressure on Jake Oettinger and the defense. Key veterans like Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn are mired in scoring slumps, and the Stars have averaged just two even-strength goals per game over their last 14 contests.
While Oettinger is set to return and St. Louis has its own struggles, both offensively and in net, this matchup represents a clear opportunity for Dallas to respond, though recent form suggests nothing can be taken for granted.
Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. St. Louis (Friday):
Robertson - Hintz - Bourque
Steel - Duchene - Johnston
Back - Hryckowian - Benn
Blackwell - Faksa - Bastian
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Lyubushkin - Petrovic
Oettinger
