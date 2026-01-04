Line Combinations: Stars vs. Habs

The Dallas Stars return to the ice Sunday afternoon for a high-profile showdown against one of the NHL’s hottest teams, the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal enters the matchup riding strong form, posting a 12-6-3 record over its last 21 games. Dallas, meanwhile, remains among the league’s elite but is searching for a spark after dropping four consecutive contests, hoping a home-ice rebound is on tap.

These teams met once earlier this season in Montreal, where the Canadiens couldn’t protect their home rink as the Stars cruised to a dominant 7–0 win. Dallas has claimed eight of the last 11 meetings overall, though Montreal has taken the last two matchups played in Dallas.

Sunday’s game also carries extra intrigue following the announcement that Jason Robertson was left off Team USA’s Olympic roster. The 26-year-old winger should be highly motivated, especially given his recent production: four goals and four assists for eight points in his last six games.

Robertson was a difference-maker in the previous meeting with Montreal as well, recording two goals and an assist in a three-point performance.

On the other side, Montreal captain Nick Suzuki will bring momentum of his own after earning a spot on Team Canada’s Olympic roster. Suzuki has been a steady force all season, tallying 45 points in 41 games.

The goaltending matchup adds another compelling layer. Dallas is expected to turn to star netminder Jake Oettinger, while Montreal is projected to start 24-year-old Jakub Dobes, who is slated to represent Czechia at the Olympics. All signs point to an entertaining and competitive afternoon clash.

Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Montreal (Sunday):

Robertson - Hintz - Bourque

Duchene - Johnston - Rantanen

Hryckowian - Steel - Benn

Back - Faksa - Blackwell

Lindell - Heiskanen

Harley - Lundkvist

Lyubushkin - Petrovic

Oettinger

