NHL Insider Says Tyler Seguin Wants To Play, Stars Weighing Risk

The Dallas Stars were dealt a crushing blow earlier this season when veteran forward Tyler Seguin suffered a torn ACL following an awkward fall on December 2. The injury initially appeared certain to sideline him for the remainder of the campaign.

The timing could not have been more frustrating for Dallas or Seguin. After several injury-plagued seasons, the 33-year-old center was beginning to resemble his old self again, providing consistent offensive impact and leadership in the lineup. Seguin recorded 17 points in 27 games before the injury abruptly halted his momentum.

Seguin’s latest setback is another chapter in a career repeatedly interrupted by health issues. Just last season, he returned late in the year after undergoing hip surgery to repair a labral tear and femoroacetabular impingement. Since the start of the 2019–20 season, injuries have forced him to miss roughly 230 games, significantly altering the trajectory of what was once one of the NHL’s most dynamic scorers.

Despite the seriousness of the ACL injury and the surgery required to repair it, there may still be a glimmer of hope for a Seguin return this season. According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the Stars are delaying an official decision on Seguin’s status as long as possible.

Speaking on a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman reported that Dallas plans to wait until close to the NHL trade deadline before declaring Seguin out for the year. The reason is that Seguin himself is pushing hard to make it back before the season ends.

If such a return were to happen, it would be a significant boost for the Stars down the stretch and into the playoffs. Even at less than full strength, Seguin’s experience, two-way play, and presence in the locker room could provide a competitive and emotional lift for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations. However, the timeline presents a major challenge.

Typical recovery from an ACL injury ranges from nine to ten months, depending on the athlete and sport. The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin five months after Seguin’s injury in mid- to late-April, meaning a return would require a remarkably accelerated recovery. This is especially true given the injury required surgery, which often extends rehab timelines.

While there are examples of elite athletes beating the odds, such as MLB star Ronald Acuña Jr. and NFL legend Adrian Peterson, both returned in roughly eight months, those cases remain wild exceptions. Although modern medical advancements continue to shorten recovery times, Seguin returning before the end of the season would be highly unlikely.

At best, a late playoff return appears to be the most optimistic scenario, and this uncertainty leaves Dallas in a delicate position as the trade deadline approaches. Declaring Seguin out for the season would allow the Stars to use his cap space to add a difference maker for a playoff push, potentially strengthening the roster more reliably than waiting on an uncertain comeback.

Seguin’s desire to return this season is clear, underscoring his competitiveness and commitment to the team. The question facing the Stars is whether holding out hope for that return could come at the expense of maximizing their postseason chances.

