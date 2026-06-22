On This Day: Stars Steal Future Hall of Famer, Setting The Stage For Eventual Stanley Cup

Three decades ago, Bob Gainey’s lopsided trade for Sergei Zubov transformed the Stars. The Hall of Fame defenseman’s elite vision anchored a blue line that secured 1999’s glory.
Thirty years ago today, Dallas Stars general manager Bob Gainey pulled off one of the most lopsided trades in NHL history.
Zubov had already announced himself as one of the most gifted offensive defensemen in the game before he ever set foot in Dallas. In just his second NHL season with the New York Rangers, he recorded 12 goals and 77 assists for 89 points in 78 games. The Rangers then dealt him to Pittsburgh along with center Petr Nedved in exchange for forward Luc Robitaille and defenseman Ulf Samuelsson.
After just one season with the Penguins, reportedly due to friction with Mario Lemieux over power play control, Pittsburgh moved him again, this time to Dallas for Hatcher. It would prove to be the last trade of Zubov's career.
From June 22, 1996 through 2009, Zubov quickly became a Stars legend, recording 111 goals and 438 assists for 549 points in 839 games over 12 seasons. He anchored the Dallas blue line with elite vision and soft hands, quarterbacking the power play and playing enormous minutes under coach Ken Hitchcock as the Stars evolved from a last-place team into one of the dominant franchises in the Western Conference.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars Site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
His experience winning the 1994 Stanley Cup with the Rangers carried over perfectly when Dallas began their rise into a contender. In the 1999 playoffs, Zubov recorded 13 points in 23 games as Dallas dispatched Edmonton, St. Louis, and Colorado before defeating the Buffalo Sabres in six games to claim the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship. It was his second Cup, and it would not be the last time he made his presence felt on a deep playoff run.
When he finally hung up his skates, Zubov finished with 152 goals and 619 assists for 771 points in 1,068 career games, cementing his place as one of the greatest offensive defensemen of his generation. He also proved to be far more than an offensive weapon, finishing his career with a plus-148 rating. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019, and the Stars retired his No. 56.
As for Kevin Hatcher, he had three serviceable seasons in Pittsburgh before fading out of the league and would make the deal look even more one-sided. The Penguins got a serviceable defenseman while the Stars got a Hall of Famer, a Stanley Cup, and one of the greatest defensemen in franchise history.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.