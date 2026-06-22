On This Day: Stars Steal Future Hall of Famer, Setting The Stage For Eventual Stanley Cup

When he finally hung up his skates, Zubov finished with 152 goals and 619 assists for 771 points in 1,068 career games, cementing his place as one of the greatest offensive defensemen of his generation. He also proved to be far more than an offensive weapon, finishing his career with a plus-148 rating. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019, and the Stars retired his No. 56.