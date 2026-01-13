Report: Stars Have Checked In On Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood

The Dallas Stars are still looking to add as they hunt down their first Stanley Cup final since 2020 and hope to end their current skid of losing in the Western Conference Finals three consecutive seasons.
They are desperately trying to end this streak and with superstar winger Jason Robertson not being selected to Team USA, they can feel confident they'll have most of their standout players ready to go into the playoffs for a deep run.
TSN's Chris Johnston spoke on the situation with the Canucks and spoke to what kind of return that they are expecting for Sherwood, saying "I think the Canucks would love to get a 1st rounder for him, we'll see if they are able to, might end up being a 2nd rounder; but he's someone I think could be moved quickly."
Other reports from the Fourth Period's David Pagnotta explained that the Stars have "been in" on Sherwood for quite some time as well as some other teams. Sherwood recently suffered a minor injury and was sidelined for Vancouver’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. His absence was significant, marking his first missed game of the season. The Canucks fell 6–3 to the Habs and clearly felt the loss of one of their top penalty killers, a key power-play contributor, and their leading goal scorer.
An all-around contributor, Sherwood has established himself as one of the most complete players in the NHL. The 30-year-old Columbus native has recorded 17 goals and six assists for 23 points in 44 games this season, putting him on pace for a second consecutive 40-point campaign.
While his offensive production stands out, Sherwood is best known for his relentless physical play. He ranks second in the league with 210 hits this season and leads all NHL players in hits over the past four seasons, totaling 1,009 in 222 games, 11 more than the next closest player.
Sherwood would instantly inject energy and physicality into the lineup and could help lift the Stars out of their recent slump. His versatility makes him a seamless fit in a middle-six role, a position he has comfortably occupied during his time with the Canucks.
