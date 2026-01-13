Report: Stars Have Checked In On Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood

Other reports from the Fourth Period's David Pagnotta explained that the Stars have "been in" on Sherwood for quite some time as well as some other teams. Sherwood recently suffered a minor injury and was sidelined for Vancouver’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. His absence was significant, marking his first missed game of the season. The Canucks fell 6–3 to the Habs and clearly felt the loss of one of their top penalty killers, a key power-play contributor, and their leading goal scorer.