Should Stars Bring Back Captain Jamie Benn?

Benn, 36, has spent all 17 of his NHL seasons in Dallas and has long been the heartbeat of the Stars dressing room. The Victoria, British Columbia native has compiled 414 goals and 578 assists for 992 points in 1,252 career regular season games, adding another 80 points across 126 playoff games in nine postseason appearances. He sits just eight points shy of 1,000 for his career, a milestone that would be a fitting punctuation mark on a remarkable run with one organization.