Should Stars Bring Back Captain Jamie Benn?

The franchise icon sits just eight points shy of 1,000, yet his future in Dallas remains uncertain as management balances veteran leadership against a tightening salary cap.
The Dallas Stars face a complicated summer on multiple roster fronts, and while the Jason Robertson contract situation will command most of the headlines, another significant decision looms quietly in the background.
Captain Jamie Benn is set to hit unrestricted free agency, and the organization faces a meaningful choice about whether to bring back one of the most important figures in franchise history for what could be the final chapter of his career.
Benn, 36, has spent all 17 of his NHL seasons in Dallas and has long been the heartbeat of the Stars dressing room. The Victoria, British Columbia native has compiled 414 goals and 578 assists for 992 points in 1,252 career regular season games, adding another 80 points across 126 playoff games in nine postseason appearances. He sits just eight points shy of 1,000 for his career, a milestone that would be a fitting punctuation mark on a remarkable run with one organization.
This past season was one of the least productive of his career, but context matters. Benn dealt with injury for a stretch of the year and still managed 36 points in 60 games while carrying a cap hit of just $1 million, a genuine bargain for a player of his caliber and veteran presence.
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Should he return healthy next season, a 40-point campaign as a bottom-six contributor is well within reach, which would make him an exceptional value regardless of what contract structure Dallas settles on.
The most likely path to a reunion could resemble the kind of performance-based deal Jonathan Toews signed with the Winnipeg Jets this past season, a structure designed to reward production while keeping a veteran motivated and accountable.
That kind of arrangement could serve both sides well, giving Benn the opportunity to prove he still has something left while keeping Dallas' cap situation manageable as they chase what the organization and its fanbase hope will be an elusive Stanley Cup.
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