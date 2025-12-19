Stars Activate Key Forward Off Injury Reserve Ahead Of Road Matchup vs. Ducks

The Dallas Stars announced Friday that forward Adam Erne has been activated from the Long-Term Injured Reserve and is expected to return to the lineup after missing more than a month due to a lower-body injury sustained in November. Erne had been sidelined since Nov. 11 and his return comes as the Stars head into a key stretch of the season.

Erne, 30, had appeared in just 14 games this season before the injury. In those outings he recorded a pair of goals and an assist for three points, along with 44 hits and seven blocked shots, while averaging about roughly nine minutes of ice time per game mostly in a bottom-six role. He has often skated alongside Colin Blackwell on the fourth line, contributing physical play and energy in limited minutes.

Over his NHL career, Erne has appeared in 393 regular-season games, tallying 43 goals and 51 assists for 94 points along with 182 penalty minutes. He has been used predominantly in bottom-six forward roles throughout his career with Tampa Bay, Detroit, Edmonton and now Dallas.

Erne’s most productive season offensively came in 2020-21 with the Detroit Red Wings, when he scored 11 goals and added nine assists for 20 points in 45 games. The Stars will look to Erne for energy and depth as he returns to the lineup, bolstering a roster that has dealt with multiple injuries this season.

