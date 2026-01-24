Stars Among Top Two Contenders To Land Canucks' Evander Kane

The Dallas Stars spent a significant portion of the trade market searching for an energy-producing, physical winger, with Vancouver’s Kiefer Sherwood high on their list. That pursuit came up short when Sherwood’s late-career breakout season earned him a move to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a pair of second-round picks, forcing Dallas to reassess its options.
With Sherwood off the board, the Stars may now pivot to a familiar name and a similar player profile in Canucks winger Evander Kane.
Kane, 34, has long been known as a physical force who can also contribute offensively. Throughout his career, he has consistently produced in the 40 to 50 point range, and while he is projected to fall just shy of 40 points this season, a move to Dallas could reignite his offense. Surrounded by the Stars’ deep forward group, Kane could realistically push back toward the 50-point mark he has reached before.
A Vancouver native, Kane has enjoyed playing for his hometown team, but the appeal of joining a legitimate Stanley Cup contender could be strong. He came close to winning a championship during his time with the Edmonton Oilers, ultimately falling to the Florida Panthers. Dallas would represent another opportunity to chase the Cup with a roster built for a deep playoff run.
According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, the Stars are not alone in their interest. The Colorado Avalanche are also reportedly in the mix, with both Central Division contenders looking to add a physical presence ahead of the postseason. Cap space could be a limiting factor, as both teams are tight to the ceiling and Vancouver would likely need to use one of its two remaining salary retention slots to complete a deal.
The asking price for Kane is not yet known, but any acquiring team could add a meaningful middle-six winger if he can stay healthy. That remains the primary concern. Since the start of the 2017–18 season, Kane has played 484 of a possible 738 games, missing 254 contests during that span.
If he can remain in the lineup, Kane would bring size, edge, and scoring touch to a Stars team with championship aspirations. Still, general manager Jim Nill will need to be cautious, weighing the upside of adding a playoff-tested power forward against the risk of giving up too much for a player with a lengthy injury history.
