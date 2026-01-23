Stars, Blake Coleman Have Mutual Interest As Trade Buzz Grows

The Dallas Stars have emerged as a potential suitor for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman, and the interest appears to be mutual as Coleman has reportedly shown openness to a move to the Lone Star State.
Coleman has drawn attention from teams across the NHL, ranging from established Stanley Cup contenders to clubs fighting to secure playoff spots. The veteran forward has two seasons remaining on his contract with a $4.9 million cap hit and holds a ten-team approved trade list with Dallas reportedly on the list.
While Coleman is not known for eye popping offensive numbers, his value lies in consistency, versatility and experience. He is projected to finish this season just shy of 40 points, and in the right role could potentially reach the 50 point mark. Coleman brings 11 seasons of NHL experience and has appeared in four playoff runs, totaling 65 career postseason games with New Jersey, Tampa Bay and Calgary.
Coleman was a key contributor to the Tampa Bay Lightning teams that won back to back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. A move to Dallas would represent a homecoming more than a decade in the making. Coleman is a native of Plano, Texas and has never had the opportunity to play for the team he grew up watching. Ironically, some of the most memorable goals of Coleman’s career have come against the Stars.
The former third round pick of the New Jersey Devils in the 2011 NHL Draft scored his first NHL goal against Dallas in March 2017. He also netted the insurance goal in Tampa Bay’s 2-0 victory over the Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, sealing the Lightning’s championship and their first title since 2004.
A potential deal for Coleman could be part of a larger trade package, as the Flames have other players Dallas has reportedly expressed interest in, including center Nazem Kadri. Regardless of how discussions unfold, the idea of a Texan returning home resonates strongly with Stars fans. Coleman’s arrival could provide a significant boost as Dallas looks to take the next step and push its way back to the Stanley Cup Final.
