Stars Captain Jamie Benn Set To Return Monday vs. Kings

Benn was hurt when he fell awkwardly in front of the Canadiens’ net and struck his head on the ice. The 34-year-old forward, one of the few NHL players who does not wear a visor, also injured his nose during the play, according to Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan. In pictures of Benn back on the ice for practice Monday, it appears the Benn is finally going to wearing a visor. Gulutzan commented on the look following the skate and said he liked it and reminded him of his days in the AHL with Benn playing for the Texas Stars.