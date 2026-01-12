Logo
Stars Captain Jamie Benn Set To Return Monday vs. Kings

Captain Jamie Benn rejoins the Stars Monday, aiming to ignite a slumping team and silence questions about his declining performance.

The Dallas Stars will welcome back captain Jamie Benn Monday night for a road matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. He missed last Sunday’s game after being injured in a loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Benn was hurt when he fell awkwardly in front of the Canadiens’ net and struck his head on the ice. The 34-year-old forward, one of the few NHL players who does not wear a visor, also injured his nose during the play, according to Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan. In pictures of Benn back on the ice for practice Monday, it appears the Benn is finally going to wearing a visor. Gulutzan commented on the look following the skate and said he liked it and reminded him of his days in the AHL with Benn playing for the Texas Stars. 

This season has been a challenging one for Benn. He has recorded seven goals and seven assists in 23 games, putting him on pace for just under 40 points. That is well below his 49-point output last season and 60 points the season prior. With Benn entering what is likely his final NHL season after signing a one-year contract extension with Dallas, questions about a decline in his game and potential retirement are already emerging.

The Stars hope Benn’s return can provide a spark for a team in need of momentum. Dallas is currently on an eight-game losing skid and is still chasing its first Stanley Cup appearance after three consecutive losses in the Western Conference Finals. The franchise hopes Benn’s leadership and presence on the ice can help turn the tide.

Monday night’s matchup in Los Angeles will be an early test of whether Benn can regain the form that has made him a cornerstone of the Stars’ franchise over the past decade.

