Stars Draft Gem Dominating, Leads All Canadian Junior Hockey in Scoring

Dallas Stars 2025 third-round pick Cameron Schmidt is turning heads in the WHL after a blockbuster trade sent him from the Vancouver Giants to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Monday. Since joining Seattle, Schmidt has been nothing short of sensational, riding a 21-game point streak in which he’s tallied 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points.

The trade that brought Schmidt to Seattle was significant as the Thunderbirds parted with a defenseman and four draft picks, including two first-rounders, a second, and a fifth. Clearly, the Thunderbirds see Schmidt as a major piece for their future and he’s proving them right.

The 18-year-old Edmonton native is off to a career-best pace this season. After a standout second full season in the WHL with Vancouver last year, where he recorded 40 goals and 38 assists for 78 points in 61 games, Schmidt has already amassed 28 goals and 34 assists for a league-leading 62 points in just 40 games this season. If he continues at this rate, Schmidt is on pace to surpass 50 goals and 110 points, a remarkable feat for a player of his age and size.

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

While Schmidt’s offensive talent is undeniable, there are still hurdles ahead. Listed at five-foot-eight and 161 pounds, Schmidt will need to continue developing physically to make the jump to the professional ranks, including the AHL, and eventually the NHL.

For Stars fans, Schmidt represents both hope and patience. The young winger may be a few years away from an NHL debut, but his rapid development and scoring ability highlight why Dallas GM Jim Nill’s prospect pool continues to impress. With a blend of skill, speed, and a nose for the net, Cameron Schmidt is a name Stars fans should keep on their radar.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.