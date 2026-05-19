Stars' Esa Lindell Places 74th in The Hockey News' Top 100 Players

The veteran defenseman’s refined stick work and elite efficiency metrics vault him into the elite ranks as Dallas’ defensive anchor continues to evolve his game for maximum impact.
The Hockey News has opened its full archive to subscribers, giving fans access to 76 years of hockey history, feature stories, and unforgettable moments. In the latest issue, we rank the NHL’s top 100 players, with Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell coming in at No. 74th overall. Here is a free preview featuring players ranked 73 through 78.
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Top 100 NHL Players: 73-78 - Apr. 17 2026 - Vol. 79 Issue 10
73 FILIP HRONEK
POS: D | AGE: 28 | LY: NR
An all-situations defender, Hronek is a fearsome hitter with a blistering one-timer. After ducking the media for years, he’s now demonstrating his leadership by bravely stepping in front of the cameras as the Canucks’ season has circled the drain. He’s a culture carrier showing the way to Vancouver’s next wave of rearguards.
74 ESA LINDELL
POS: D | AGE: 31 | LY: NR
Lindell has had a fascinating evolution. He’s become far less physical, posting career-low hit totals for four consecutive seasons, but has learned to use his stick to incredible effect, tilting games in Dallas’ favor. Among defensemen to average 17-plus minutes at even strength, Lindell ranked seventh in goals-for percentage.
75 JACCOB SLAVIN
POS: D | AGE: 32 | LY: 43
Injuries have limited Slavin’s usage this season – but not his impact. The Hurricanes didn’t lose in regulation for the first 19 games of his campaign and were 28-7-4 (.769) with him in the lineup. They were 25-15-3 (.616) without him. Oh, and he helped Team USA win Olympic gold, too.
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76 SPENCER KNIGHT
POS: G | AGE: 25 | LY: NR
Among goaltenders to play at least 40 games, none with a losing record had a better save percentage than Knight. While it feels like the 25-year-old Hawks keeper has been around a while, he’s among the youngest goalies in the league. Flames sophomore Dustin Wolf? He’s three days older than Knight.
77 MIKA ZIBANEJAD
POS: C | AGE: 33 | LY: NR
Based on his diminishing offensive returns from the past three seasons, you’d be forgiven if you thought ‘Z-Bad’ was cooked. But even on an awful Rangers team, he’s actually played well this season and upped his stats for the first time in his 30s. Zibanejad also hit 30 goals for the fourth time in his career.
78 LUCAS RAYMOND
POS: LW | AGE: 24 | LY: 42
Raymond can score when he needs to, but he has made his mark at the NHL level with elite playmaking skills. Those who would like to see him play a little more selfishly – in a good way – are not alone. But with his finesse game, skating ability and reliability in the defensive zone, there aren’t many complaints.
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