Stars Goalie Prospect Makes Sweden's World Junior Roster

The Dallas Stars have reason to keep a close eye on the 2025 fifth-round draft pick Måns Goos, as the young goaltender has earned a spot on Sweden’s roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship.

Goos, 18, has steadily made a name for himself as one of Sweden’s top goalie prospects, particularly known for his elite ability to handle rush chances. Scouts have praised his size and composure in breakaway situations, often smothering shooters with poise beyond his years. However, in-zone play and rebound control remain areas where he continues to develop.

Last season, Goos showcased his potential at the international level, going 8-2-0 with Sweden’s U18 team. He posted a 2.39 goals against average and a .912 save percentage, helping the squad capture a silver medal at the U18 World Junior Championships. His strong performances caught the attention of Dallas, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

This season, Goos has been splitting time in Sweden’s domestic leagues. With Färjestad BK’s U20 team, he has a 6-5-0 record, a 3.12 goals against average, and a .905 save percentage. He even made a brief appearance with the senior SHL roster, but it was a rough outing, allowing 12 goals in a single game and stopping just half of the shots faced. In junior international play this season, he has started two games for Sweden’s U20 team, posting a 1-1-0 record, a 4.51 goals against average, and a .845 save percentage.

Mans Goos makes a save for Sweden

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

Despite the ups and downs this season, Goos’ selection to the World Junior roster is a vote of confidence from the Swedish coaching staff. While there is no guarantee he will see ice time duri the tournament, being part of the squad offers invaluable experience against top international competition.

For the Stars, the tournament represents a key developmental checkpoint. Goos has the raw talent and size to become a formidable netminder, but consistency will be crucial if he hopes to make the leap from promising prospect to a contributor at the pro level.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.