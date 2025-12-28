Stars' Jake Oettinger Dealing With Minor Injury, Won't Miss Time

The Dallas Stars are managing minor injuries for a pair of key players in star goaltender Jake Oettinger and depth defenseman Nils Lundkvist, according to DLLS Sports’ Sam Nestler. He also reported that Lundkvist has been playing through another lower-body injury following his recent return from a foot issue.

Despite the injuries, head coach Glen Gulutzan confirmed both players are expected to take part in practice on Tuesday. While the news isn’t immediately alarming, the Stars could face challenges if Oettinger misses time.

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

A similar situation in Dallas’ past saw the team struggle when a backup was forced into extended action while the starter was sidelined, as occurred with Connor Hellebuyck. The team hopes backup Casey DeSmith can handle any increased workload.

DeSmith has performed well since joining the Stars, posting a 9-1-4 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage, but he has struggled in the past when filling in for a full-time starter, notably during his tenure in Vancouver in the 2023-24 season.

Dallas could consider giving Oettinger additional rest, particularly with two home games in the next three before embarking on a six-game road trip. Oettinger has a 16-6-3 record this season with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Managing the workload of their star goaltender will be key as the Stars navigate the remainder of the regular season and look to maintain their push for the playoffs.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.