Stars' Miro Heiskanen Ranks No. 13 in The Hockey News' Top 100

The Dallas blueliner leads a stacked tier of elite talent. Discover how Heiskanen’s immense workload and two-way dominance secured his high placement among the league's premier icons.
The Hockey News has opened its full archive to subscribers, giving fans access to 76 years of hockey history, feature stories, and unforgettable moments. In the latest issue, we rank the NHL’s top 100 players, with Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen coming in the No. 13 spot. Here is a free preview featuring players ranked 13 through 18.
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Top 100 NHL Players: 13-18 - Apr. 17 2026 - Vol. 79 Issue 10
13 MIRO HEISKANEN
POS: D | AGE: 26 | LY: 16
> Heiskanen’s approach is one of substance over style. He’s the linchpin on the Stars’ blueline, with his average ice time eclipsing 24:30 in every season after his sophomore campaign. He was the only defenseman to average three-plus minutes per game both on the power play and penalty kill in 2025-26.
14 JACK EICHEL
POS: C | AGE: 29 | LY: 17
> Eichel drew rave reviews from his Olympic teammates for his play and leadership in Milan, and he now just needs a World Championship gold to become the first American to join the Triple Gold Club. Despite effectively losing a year due to his neck issue, he sits in the top five in goals and points in his deep 2015 draft class.
15 RASMUS DAHLIN
POS: D | AGE: 26 | LY: 33
> Dahlin has emerged as the undisputed alpha dog for the Sabres. He’s battled through enormous off-ice setbacks (with his fiancee’s health issues) to become a legitimate Norris Trophy contender. And as a bonus, he’s become a sneaky-dirty guy, which has also made him something of a target for opponents.
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16 ALEKSANDER BARKOV
POS: C | AGE: 30 | LY: 19
> It’s pretty easy to connect these dots. With Barkov out all season with a knee injury, the Panthers went from back-to-back Stanley Cups to out of the playoff race by the end of February. Coach Paul Maurice, who is admittedly a little biased, opined that a case could be made for Barkov being the best player in the world.
17 MATTHEW TKACHUK
POS: LW | AGE: 28 | LY: 11
> As was the case with Barkov, the absence of Tkachuk until just prior to the Olympics went a long way to submarining the Panthers’ season. He is an enormous part of the identity the Panthers have cultivated over the past couple of years, but he plays a style that tends to significantly shorten careers.
18 MORITZ SEIDER
POS: D | AGE: 25 | LY: 45
> If you don’t have Seider on your short list of candidates for the Norris Trophy, you haven’t been watching him play enough this season. Either that or you’re putting too much of a premium on the ability to produce offense. Seider is one of the best defensive defensemen in the league and is an analytics darling.
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