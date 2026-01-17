Stars Offense Not The Cause Of 11-Game Losing Skid

The Dallas Stars have hit a rough patch at the most inopportune time, stumbling through one of their toughest stretches of the season with nine losses in their last 11 games. While Dallas still sits in second place in both the Western Conference and Central Division, the margin for error is shrinking quickly as contenders around them continue to close the gap.
A combination of special teams issues, uneven goaltending, and untimely scoring droughts has stalled the Stars’ momentum. Most concerning has been a penalty kill that has cratered during the skid, dropping to the worst in the league over that span. The struggles short-handed have consistently put Dallas behind the eight ball and erased any margin they once had at five-on-five.
Goaltender Jake Oettinger, a cornerstone of the Stars’ success, has also endured a mild slump by his standards. While far from the sole reason for the downturn, the timing of the dip has amplified the team’s defensive issues, especially as breakdowns in coverage continue to surface.
Still, the numbers suggest scoring has not entirely disappeared. During the 11-game slide, 12 different skaters have found the back of the net, and eight players have recorded three or more goals, pointing to contributions throughout the lineup.
The Stars’ top players have done all they reasonably can to keep the team competitive. Mikko Rantanen, Jason Robertson, and Wyatt Johnston are each averaging more than a point per game during the skid, consistently giving Dallas a chance nearly every night. Their efforts, however, have not been enough to overcome shortcomings in other areas of the game.
As the losses pile up, the pressure is mounting on head coach Peter DeBoer to identify solutions and make adjustments sooner rather than later. With playoff positioning at stake, the Stars cannot afford for systemic issues, particularly on the penalty kill, to linger much longer.
Dallas will have an opportunity for a much-needed reset as it returns home from a lengthy six-game road trip. The challenge, however, will not ease up. Awaiting them is a Tampa Bay Lightning team that had rattled off 11 straight wins heading into Friday night. For the Stars, it is a chance to halt the slide, reestablish their identity, and prove they can still contend with the league’s elite as the postseason race intensifies.
