Stars Place Tyler Seguin, Lian Bichsel On LTIR With Long-Term Injuries

The Dallas Stars announced Saturday that star forward Tyler Seguin (lower body) has been placed on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) retroactive to Dec. 2. Shortly after, the team also placed blue-chip defense prospect Lian Bichsel (lower body) on LTIR retroactive to Nov. 30.

Seguin suffered a significant ACL injury during Tuesday’s game, when he became slightly tangled with another player, fell awkwardly backward, and injured his leg. He required assistance from teammates to leave the ice and was unable to put weight on it. Head coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters Wednesday that Seguin “is going to be out a significant amount of time, probably the rest of the season.”

The move to LTIR frees up $3.82 million in cap space for the Stars, and if it is officially confirmed that Seguin’s season is over, his full $9.85 million salary could be applied toward cap relief. Prior to the injury, Seguin was showing signs of returning to form, recording seven goals and ten assists for 17 points in 27 games this season. However, injuries have plagued him over the years, causing him to miss 230 games since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Bichsel, a 21-year-old Swiss defenseman and 18th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is also expected to miss significant time. He suffered a lower-body injury Sunday after being hit by Ottawa’s Fabian Zetterlund, crashing legs-first into the bench. Bichsel remained on the ice for several moments and required assistance to leave, unable to bear weight on his left leg.

Despite his youth, Bichsel has quickly emerged as one of Dallas’ top defensive prospects. After brief stints in the AHL with the Texas Stars, he earned a roster spot last season, appearing in 38 NHL games with four goals and five assists. He also played in all 18 of Dallas’ playoff games, recording one assist in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut. This season, he has one goal and two assists in 26 games, along with a plus-six rating, continuing to show steady improvement.

Bichsel has also represented Switzerland internationally, including at the 2023 World Juniors, where he posted two assists in five games. He was considered a strong candidate for Switzerland’s roster for the upcoming Winter Olympics, though his injury now casts doubt on his participation.

The Stars now face the challenge of navigating the season without two key contributors, as they have been mentioned to be already active in the trade market as they attempt to stay competitive in a tightly contested playoff race.

