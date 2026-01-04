Stars Prospect Could Earn Olympic Opportunity With Less-Established Hockey Nation

The Dallas Stars have seen several of their NHL players make headlines recently after earning spots on high-profile Olympic rosters, including Thomas Harley for Canada and a group of four Stars representing Team Finland.

Another player developed by Dallas could also be headed to the Milan-Cortina Games, although for a lesser-known hockey nation. Germany is looking to strengthen its roster with as much professional talent as possible, and that includes a goaltender currently in the Stars organization at the AHL level, Arno Tiefensee.

Even with elite NHL talent such as Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stützle, and Moritz Seider, Germany currently has only six players in the NHL and four skaters in the AHL. Their depth in goal is even thinner, with Philipp Grubauer as the lone German NHL goaltender. Tiefensee is one of the very few German netminders playing at a level as high as the AHL, which puts him in a strong position to earn a spot on Team Germany.

Tiefensee was selected by the Stars in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft and is playing his first season in North America. He has performed well so far, posting a 3-2-0 record with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in six appearances for the Texas Stars.

He started the season in the ECHL and proved to be too talented with an impressive 6-1-2 record along with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Given Germany’s limited options in net, Tiefensee could emerge as one of the top backup candidates behind Grubauer, while also benefiting from the experience as a key development opportunity within the Stars system.

An Olympic environment would allow Tiefensee to accelerate his growth by practicing daily against some of the best players in the world, even before seeing any game action. That level of competition could help him refine his skills and speed up his progression toward becoming the full-time starter in Texas, while also putting him on a trajectory that could eventually lead to an NHL debut.

