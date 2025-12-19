Stars Provide New Update On Tyler Seguin

The Dallas Stars revealed additional details Friday regarding the injury to forward Tyler Seguin, confirming that he underwent successful surgery earlier this week to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Stars general manager Jim Nill announced that Seguin had surgery on Tuesday, Dec. 16. The team said his return to play will be re-evaluated following the Olympic break.

The injury occurred early in a game against the New York Rangers when Seguin became slightly tangled with another player along the boards. He fell awkwardly backward and immediately appeared in distress. Seguin required assistance from two teammates to leave the ice and was barely able to put weight on his right leg as he headed to the locker room.

Before the injury, Seguin had been showing encouraging signs of a rebound season. The 31-year-old recorded seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 27 games, providing secondary scoring and veteran leadership for a Stars team in playoff contention.

The setback is the latest in a series of injuries that have interrupted Seguin’s career in recent years. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, injuries have limited him to the point that he has missed 230 games. Last season, he returned late after undergoing hip surgery to repair a labral tear and femoral acetabular impingement.

Seguin’s absence has notable salary cap implications for Dallas with him placed on long-term injured reserve. The Stars have freed up approximately $3.82 million in cap space and if it is later determined that Seguin will not return this season, the team could apply his full $9.85 million cap hit toward cap relief.

Despite the long list of injuries, Seguin had been trending upward prior to Tuesday’s incident, regaining some of the form that once made him one of the league’s most dangerous offensive players. The Stars will now have to adjust their lineup while awaiting further clarity on his recovery timeline following the Olympic break.

