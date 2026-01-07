Stars Provide Promising Update On Captain Jamie Benn

The Dallas Stars began their road trip Tuesday without captain Jamie Benn after the 36-year-old forward was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Benn was hurt when he fell awkwardly in front of the Montreal net and hit his head on the ice.

Benn, who is one of the few NHL players without a visor, may have been more protected had he been wearing one, as he struck his face directly on the ice. Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said Benn injured his nose during the fall but is feeling better and is expected to return during the road trip.

This season, Benn has not played at his usual level. He has recorded seven goals and seven assists for 14 points in 23 games, putting him on pace for just under 40 points this season. That is a significant drop from his 49 points last season and 60 points the season before.

As Benn enters what is likely his final NHL season, following a one-year contract extension with Dallas, his game appears to be declining. Retirement could be on the horizon. The Stars, meanwhile, hope to finally capture a Stanley Cup after losing in the Western Conference Finals three consecutive seasons.

The team is optimistic that Benn’s return could provide a spark and help pull the Stars out of their current losing skid, potentially allowing him to regain some of the form that made him a cornerstone of the franchise.

