Stars' Thomas Harley Earns No. 37 Spot in The Hockey News Top 100

Once again, that takes us back to the 4 Nations Face-Off, where Harley came in as a band-aid and left as a key contributor. It’s not like he was regarded as a scrub before – he was taken 18th overall in the 2019 draft, after all – but hanging with the best of the best clearly paid dividends for the 24-year-old. “To prove to yourself and the world that you can play at that level is big,” he said. “And then you go back to the NHL, and it’s a bit slower for you.”