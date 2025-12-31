Stars' Thomas Harley Named To Team Canada Olympic Roster

Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has been officially named to Team Canada’s men’s hockey roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan‑Cortina, Hockey Canada confirmed today. Harley, 24, rejoins the same group of defenders that competed together for Canada at the 4 Nations Face‑Off this past February, a group that has carried strong momentum into Olympic roster decisions.

Harley’s inclusion reinforces the continuity on Canada’s blue line. He was part of Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face‑Off earlier this year, stepping in on short notice as an emergency alternate when defensemen were sidelined with injury and illness.

This season has been up and down for Harley as the Stars defenseman has played in 27 games, recording two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in the 2025‑26 NHL season. His offensive numbers lag behind the breakout performance he posted in 2024‑25, when he finished with 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 78 games and established career highs across multiple categories, including average ice time and even‑strength scoring.

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

Harley missed time this season due to injury and experienced stretches of inconsistent play, which had led some analysts to question whether he would make Canada’s Olympic roster. Despite those challenges, his experience from the 4 Nations Face‑Off and his ability to contribute at both ends of the ice helped him secure one of the defensive spots.

Harley was drafted 18th overall by Dallas in the 2019 NHL Draft and has developed into a key part of the Stars’ blueline corps. In addition to his NHL experience, he has represented Canada internationally at multiple levels, including the World Junior Championships and most recently at the 4 Nations Face‑Off.

Dallas rewarded Harley’s rising role with a long‑term contract extension in October, signing him to an eight‑year deal with a reported average annual value of $10.6 million, making him one of the highest‑paid defensemen on the Stars roster.

Team Canada’s group of defenders now heading to the Olympics blends veteran leadership, offensive skill, and international experience. Harley’s presence adds depth and versatility, especially on special teams, and gives Canada additional options for handling tough matchups throughout the Olympic tournament.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.