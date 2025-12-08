Stars' Thomas Harley Traveling With Team, Could Return Thursday vs. Wild

Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley is reportedly traveling with the team during their two-game road trip, a move that likely indicates his return is near. Some reports suggest that Harley is unlikely to play during the Stars’ Tuesday matchup against the Winnipeg Jets but could make an appearance on Thursday when they face the Minnesota Wild.

Harley has been out week to week with a lower-body injury, though it is unclear when or how the injury occurred. The 24-year-old has been a steady presence on the Stars’ second pairing, recording one goal and nine assists in 18 games while averaging 22:59 of ice time per night, the second-most among Dallas skaters.

Harley’s performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off may have vaulted him into Canada’s Olympic conversation. Originally brought in as an extra defender, Harley was forced into a larger role after Shea Theodore was injured. Many expected him to struggle or simply tread water, but he instead delivered steady and often impressive defensive play that earned praise from across the hockey world.

Harley will still need to tighten up certain parts of his game, as he currently sits at -7 on the season and should be able to with a red-hot Stars team that has posted a league-best 12-1-2 record over their last 15 games.

