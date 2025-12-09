Stars' Thomas Harley Set To Return Tuesday Against Winnipeg Jets

After missing the last 12 games with a lower-body injury, Thomas Harley is set to return to the Dallas Stars lineup tonight as they travel to take on the Winnipeg Jets. The 24-year-old defenseman has not played since November 13 in Montréal, leaving a noticeable gap on the Stars' blue line.

Harley has been a steady presence on Dallas' second pairing this season, recording one goal and nine assists in 18 games while averaging 22:59 of ice time per night, the second-most among Stars skaters. His strong play at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off has also sparked conversation about a potential spot on Canada's Olympic roster.

Originally brought into the tournament as an extra defender, Harley was thrust into a larger role after Shea Theodore suffered an injury. While some anticipated he might struggle, Harley instead delivered consistent and often impressive defensive performances, earning praise from across the hockey world.

Despite his promising return, Harley will need to tighten up some aspects of his game. He currently sits at a -7 rating on the season, but joining a red-hot Stars team should provide a strong environment to regain his form. Dallas has posted a league-best 12-1-2 record over their last 15 games and is riding a 12-game road point streak. Harley is expected to slot back into the second pairing alongside another returning defender, Nils Lundkvist, giving the Stars a boost on the blue line as they look to extend their success on the road.

