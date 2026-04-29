Stars' Tyler Myers Under Scrutiny After Rough Game 5, Late Benching

Myers' Game 5 struggles and late benching ignite fan frustration, casting doubt on his playoff impact after a costly trade deadline acquisition.
At the NHL trade deadline, the Dallas Stars made a significant move to bolster their blue line, acquiring towering defenseman Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 fourth-round pick.
He recorded two assists, posted a plus-two rating, and ranked third on the team in blocked shots since his arrival with 30. He also averaged just over 17 minutes of ice time per game, serving in a middle-pairing role as Dallas integrated him into the lineup.
However, the postseason has told a different story as through five playoff games against the Minnesota Wild, Myers has struggled to make the same impact, posting a minus-five rating overall.
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His difficulties were particularly evident in Game 5 on Tuesday night, when he finished minus-two and was involved in several costly moments. Myers was assessed a bad interference penalty in the second period, and he also committed two giveaways that directly led to Minnesota goals. His performance resulted in him being benched for much of the third period as the Stars attempted to stabilize their defensive structure in a critical game.
The rough outing has fueled frustration among fans, especially given the significant assets Dallas surrendered to acquire him at the deadline with the expectation that he would be a key postseason contributor.
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