Tyler Seguin Enters Contract Year Looking to Silence Injury Concerns, Prove He Has One More Big Season Left

The good news for Dallas is that motivation may never have been higher for the Brampton, Ontario native. Playing for a contract at 34 years old after a string of injury-shortened seasons has a way of sharpening focus, and if Seguin can stay on the ice for a full season, there is reason to believe the production can follow. His 17-point pace through 27 games this past season before his ACL gave out suggested the offensive instincts remain very much intact.