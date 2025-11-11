Detroit's AHL Griffins Honor Veterans Ahead of Military Appreciation Night

The Grand Rapids Griffins took to social media this week to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, posting a heartfelt video message ahead of their upcoming Military Appreciation Game.

The video featured several of the team’s top players, including John Leonard, Carson Bantle, and Sheldon Dries, who each appeared on camera to express gratitude toward veterans and active-duty service members. Throughout the message, players thanked those who have served and acknowledged the sacrifices made by military families across the nation.

The Griffins will continue the tribute on the ice this Friday when they host the Toronto Marlies for their annual Military Appreciation Game. The night will feature special recognitions, themed jerseys, and tributes to local veterans and military personnel throughout the evening.

Listen to live coverage of all Griffins games on WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM, or stream the action on AHLTV via FloHockey. Find tickets for all Grand Rapids Griffins games at griffinshockey.com/tickets.

