VIRAL: Arvid Soderblom Denies Brother Elmer in Red Wings–Blackhawks Clash

The Detroit Red Wings had a viral moment on Sunday and it wasn’t just because of top prospect Nate Danielson’s much-anticipated NHL debut.

In Detroit’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, all eyes turned to a unique family storyline as brothers Elmer and Arvid Soderblom faced off.

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) on X

Soderbrothers 🤝

Before the puck dropped, the two Swedish brothers shared a lighthearted moment, posing together for a photo that quickly made the rounds on social media. But it was an in-game exchange that truly captured attention. Late in the first period, Detroit winger Elmer Soderblom found himself on a two-on-one rush, the kind of backyard hockey scenario the brothers likely played out countless times growing up.

When Elmer cut to the net, his brother Arvid Soderblom, manning the crease for Chicago, stood tall and turned aside the chance, preserving a 1-1 tie heading into the intermission.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

NHL (@NHL) on X

SODERBLOM STOPS SODERBLOM 👀 A huge save by Arvid on his brother, Elmer!

Arvid, making his fifth start of the season, entered the game with a 1-2-1 record, having allowed 12 goals and posting a .885 save percentage through his previous four starts. Elmer, meanwhile, continues to work his way into a regular role in Detroit’s lineup, appearing in 10 games so far this season with one goal and averaging about 10 minutes of ice time per night.

While Danielson’s debut drew plenty of buzz, it was the Soderblom brothers’ family faceoff and that memorable first-period duel, that gave hockey fans a heartwarming subplot to talk about.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

Red Wings Recall Top Prospect Nate Danielson From Grand Rapids

The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/detroit-red-wings">Detroit Red Wings</a> announced Sunday that they have recalled center Nate Danielson from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.