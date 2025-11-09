Red Wings Recall Top Prospect Nate Danielson From Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings announced Sunday that they have recalled center Nate Danielson from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Danielson, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, has impressed since returning from a preseason injury on Oct. 24. In four games with Grand Rapids this season, the 21-year-old has recorded a goal and four assists for five points along with four penalty minutes and a plus-two rating.

Last season as a rookie with the Griffins, Danielson posted 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points in 71 games, ranking among the team’s leaders in points (6th), assists (2nd) and goals (6th). He also added one goal and nine penalty minutes in three playoff appearances. Among AHL rookies in 2024–25, he placed tied for ninth in assists, tied for 14th in points, and led the league in shorthanded assists.

Since making his professional debut with Grand Rapids in spring 2024, the Red Deer, Alberta, native has totaled 44 points, 37 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 75 regular-season games.

Danielson turned heads during Detroit’s training camp and preseason, where he registered one goal and two assists in three exhibition games. Many believed he was close to making the NHL roster out of camp, alongside fellow rookies Emmitt Finnie, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård. The group all lived together during the offseason and are all seen as a key part of the Red Wings’ rebuild under general manager Steve Yzerman.

With his recall, Danielson could now get his long-anticipated shot to join that group in Detroit and potentially secure a full-time NHL role this season.

