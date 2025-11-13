Sister of Red Wings Breakout Emmitt Finnie Commits to Minnesota State

The Finnie family’s hockey talent continues to draw attention as Payton Finnie, sister of Detroit Red Wings winger Emmitt Finnie, has committed to Minnesota State University for women’s hockey. Her announcement comes amid a breakout NHL season for her younger brother Emmitt and the ongoing NCAA career of their older brother, Marshall, at Niagara University.

Emmitt Finnie has emerged as one of the Red Wings’ most promising young players this season. The 20-year-old forward recorded eight points in his first nine NHL games but has gone seven games without a point. Last season with the Kamloops Blazers, Finnie captained the team and tallied 84 points in 55 games, scoring 37 goals and adding 47 assists.

Marshall Finnie, one year older than Emmitt, has continued his development at Niagara University, recording five goals and two assists for seven points in nine games. He previously played three seasons in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings, serving as assistant captain and finishing his junior career with 94 points in 190 games.

Payton Finnie will follow in her brothers’ footsteps while joining an established Minnesota State program that regularly competes for national championships. She played at Delta Hockey Academy with the U17 and U18 Prep teams and produced 49 points in 41 games over the past two seasons, showcasing scoring ability and playmaking skills that earned her a spot with the Mavericks. Payton’s commitment adds another chapter to a family already defined by high-level hockey success.

