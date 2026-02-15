Dylan Larkin Picks Up Assist, Team USA Defeats Moritz Seider's Team Germany

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, a former Michigan Wolverines teammate of Larkin's, opened the scoring late in the first period.
The scoring then continued in the second period, as Toronto Maple Leafs team captain Auston Matthews tallied on the power-play, followed by another goal from Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber.
Larkin, who had been scoreless in the first two games of the Olympics, notched his first assist by picking up a helper on Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson's goal, increasing the lead to 4-0. Matthews then double-dipped, scoring again to cap the scoring for his club.
Metro-Detroit native Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets just missed out on picking up a shutout as Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle scored Germany's first and only goal of the contest.
He finished with 23 saves during the afternoon, while Germany's Maximilian Franzreb made 32 saves.
