Faulk, Brandsegg-Nygard Headline New Look Lineup For Red Wings vs Devils cover image

Faulk, Brandsegg-Nygard Headline New Look Lineup For Red Wings vs Devils

Jake Tye
2h
Partner
Detroit faces a crucial matchup against streaking New Jersey, needing offensive sparks and lineup adjustments to secure a playoff spot.

For fans of the Detroit Red Wings, March has become a nerve-racking time of year. In recent seasons, promising playoff pushes have often unraveled during difficult stretches in the third month of the calendar, leaving supporters uneasy whenever the schedule turns to March.

So far this year, those concerns have begun to resurface as Detroit has gone 1-1-1 to start the month and remains locked in a razor thin playoff race where every point is critical.

The Red Wings face a challenging matchup Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. While Detroit is trying to hold onto a playoff position, New Jersey is pushing from behind in the standings. The Devils enter the game on a four game winning streak and sit nine points back of the final Eastern Conference wild card spot, trailing Detroit by 11 points.

For the Red Wings, maintaining their current playoff position is crucial as Detroit currently holds the first wild card spot in the East and would prefer to avoid a first round matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning if possible.

Climbing further in the standings could set up a different postseason opponent, such as the Buffalo Sabres, who are also looking to end their own lengthy playoff drought and could create a compelling first round series.

Offensively, however, Detroit has struggled to generate consistent scoring. Over their last ten games, the Red Wings have averaged just 1.90 goals per game, a drought that has contributed to only three wins during that stretch.

A major factor has been the power play, which has sputtered to a league worst 10.3 per cent during the slump. Improving on special teams will not be easy against a Devils squad that currently boasts a top 12 penalty kill in the NHL.

Detroit may also need contributions from deeper in the lineup to overcome a New Jersey team that has been rolling offensively. During their four game winning streak, the Devils have outscored opponents 17 to eight, fueled in part by the strong play of Jack Hughes.

The star forward has recorded four goals and three assists for seven points during the streak and could still be riding the momentum of scoring the gold medal winning goal at the Olympics.

To counter that surge, Detroit will look to Alex DeBrincat to continue his recent scoring run. DeBrincat has been the Red Wings’ most productive forward lately, recording three goals and three assists for six points over his last four games.

With the playoff race tightening and March once again testing Detroit’s resolve, Sunday’s matchup could prove to be another pivotal moment in the Red Wings’ postseason push. 

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs New Jersey (Sunday)

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Finnie – Kasper – Raymond

Appleton – Compher – Brandsegg-Nygård

van Riemsdyk – Rasmussen – Shine

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Faulk

Johansson - Sandin-Pellikka

Gibson

