Faulk, Brandsegg-Nygard Headline New Look Lineup For Red Wings vs Devils

For fans of the Detroit Red Wings, March has become a nerve-racking time of year. In recent seasons, promising playoff pushes have often unraveled during difficult stretches in the third month of the calendar, leaving supporters uneasy whenever the schedule turns to March.
So far this year, those concerns have begun to resurface as Detroit has gone 1-1-1 to start the month and remains locked in a razor thin playoff race where every point is critical.
The Red Wings face a challenging matchup Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. While Detroit is trying to hold onto a playoff position, New Jersey is pushing from behind in the standings. The Devils enter the game on a four game winning streak and sit nine points back of the final Eastern Conference wild card spot, trailing Detroit by 11 points.
Climbing further in the standings could set up a different postseason opponent, such as the Buffalo Sabres, who are also looking to end their own lengthy playoff drought and could create a compelling first round series.
A major factor has been the power play, which has sputtered to a league worst 10.3 per cent during the slump. Improving on special teams will not be easy against a Devils squad that currently boasts a top 12 penalty kill in the NHL.
Detroit may also need contributions from deeper in the lineup to overcome a New Jersey team that has been rolling offensively. During their four game winning streak, the Devils have outscored opponents 17 to eight, fueled in part by the strong play of Jack Hughes.
The star forward has recorded four goals and three assists for seven points during the streak and could still be riding the momentum of scoring the gold medal winning goal at the Olympics.
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Finnie – Kasper – Raymond
Appleton – Compher – Brandsegg-Nygård
van Riemsdyk – Rasmussen – Shine
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Faulk
Johansson - Sandin-Pellikka
Gibson
