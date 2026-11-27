Detroit has not been strong on the road either, with a 4-5-2 record, and its history in this matchup is not encouraging, as Columbus has won four of its last five meetings. They used to thrive on the road in Columbus, winning four straight in the Arch City before dropping their last two road games against the Blue Jackets. Their most recent of the wins coming as recently as January 2025 and will hope to get back to those winning ways.