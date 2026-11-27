Detroit Red Wings
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Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 3:38 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 3:38 PM
While many are still recovering from Thanksgiving feasts, hockey fans get to relax on Black Friday with a large slate of NHL action, including an exciting tilt between the Detroit Red Wings visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Columbus has struggled in the same way, with an identical seven losses in its last nine games. The difference could come down to the setting and the history between the teams. The Blue Jackets are 3-7-0 on the road this season but have a better 6-6-1 record at home, where they will play Friday.
Detroit has not been strong on the road either, with a 4-5-2 record, and its history in this matchup is not encouraging, as Columbus has won four of its last five meetings. They used to thrive on the road in Columbus, winning four straight in the Arch City before dropping their last two road games against the Blue Jackets. Their most recent of the wins coming as recently as January 2025 and will hope to get back to those winning ways.
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Detroit is now 1-0 with newcomer Kirby Dach in the lineup and the 25-year-old has been productive against Columbus, with no goals but six assists in his last 11 games against the Blue Jackets. The hope is that he will record his first point as a Red Wing when taking on a Columbus defense that is averaging 3.17 goals against per game.
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Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Columbus (Friday)
*subject to change*
DeBrincant - Copp - Raymond
Kasper - Finnie - Arvidsson
Brandsegg-Nygard - Dach - Compher
Mazur - Rasmussen - Kolesar
Chiarot - Seider
Al. Johansson - Faulk
Englund - An. Johansson
Tarasov
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