Line Combinations: Red Wings at Hurricanes

The Detroit Red Wings returned from the Olympic break with a strong statement, edging the Ottawa Senators 2-1 behind a two-goal performance from captain Dylan Larkin.
Fresh off capturing gold with Team USA, Larkin appeared to carry that momentum seamlessly back into Detroit’s lineup, driving the offense and setting the tone in a tightly contested victory. His leadership and scoring touch will be counted on again as the Red Wings prepare for a far tougher test this weekend.
Detroit now heads to Raleigh for a road matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the East and among the league’s strongest clubs on home ice. The game marks the third and final meeting of the season series, with each team having won once. Notably, the home side has claimed victory in both previous matchups, setting the stage for what could be another closely fought battle.
Goaltending could define the outcome with Detroit will likely turning again to John Gibson, who has been a revelation this season and one of the league’s standout performers in net. However, he has shown signs of vulnerability recently, posting a 2-3-1 record with 13 goals allowed over his last six starts.
Carolina counters with breakout netminder Brandon Bussi, who has emerged as a steady force with just four losses in 28 starts. With both teams boasting elite goaltending, offense may be hard to come by.
For the Red Wings, generating secondary scoring will be critical. The group of Michael Rasmussen, Mason Appleton, and Elmer Soderblom, has combined for just one goal and no assists over the past 18 games. Against a Hurricanes squad with the sixth-best offense in the league, averaging 3.41 goals per game, Detroit will need contributions throughout the lineup to steal a result on the road.
Kasper – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Finnie – Compher – Appleton
Soderblom – Rasmussen – Shine
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot - Sandin-Pellikka
Johansson – Benard-Docker
Gibson
