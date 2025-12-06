Line Combinations: Red Wings at Kraken

The Detroit Red Wings return to action on Saturday following a narrow 6–5 shootout loss to Columbus. Despite an earlier slump, Detroit has gained momentum with points in three consecutive games and will look to extend that streak on the road against the Seattle Kraken.

The Red Wings hold a slight edge in the all-time series against Seattle, winning five of the previous nine meetings. Meanwhile, the Kraken are struggling offensively, ranking second-worst in the NHL in goals scored, and are coming off a four-game losing streak as they try to reverse a recent slide that has seen them lose five of seven games.

Detroit’s offense has been strong, producing 25 goals over their last seven games, though defensive struggles have been a concern, allowing 35 goals over their last eight contests. Lineup changes are minimal, with Travis Hamonic scratched, and the rest of the roster remaining intact, including key contributions from Andrew Copp, Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, and Dylan Larkin, who has points in nine straight games against Seattle. The Kraken, typically a solid defensive team, have faltered recently, conceding 16 goals in their last three outings.

Their leading contributor has been defenseman Brandon Montour, who has five points in six games. Goaltending matchups feature Detroit’s John Gibson against Seattle’s Joey Daccord, both of whom have had inconsistent seasons, setting up a potentially high-scoring and competitive game.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Columbus (Saturday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Soderblom – Danielson – Kasper

van Riemsdyk – Compher – Berggren

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.