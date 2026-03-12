Line Combinations: Red Wings at Lightning

The lineup will have a noticeably different look. J. T. Compher is expected to move up to the top line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane. At the same time, Marco Kasper is being given a major opportunity as the second-line center, where he will skate with talented wingers Lucas Raymond and rookie Emmitt Finnie. Even though these combinations are new, one or both of these lines will need to deliver strong performances if Detroit hopes to secure an important win.