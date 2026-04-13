Line Combinations: Red Wings at Lightning

Red Wings, playoff-bound no more, aim to spoil Lightning's streak. Can Larkin ignite a strong finish against struggling Tampa?
It has been a difficult few days for Detroit Red Wings fans, as Saturday’s loss officially eliminated Detroit from playoff contention and extended their postseason drought to a full decade. The mood was grim at Little Caesars Arena, where the team appeared visibly deflated as they left the ice amid a chorus of boos.
Monday offers a chance for a reset as Detroit faces a division rival in the Tampa Bay Lightning. While the playoffs are no longer in reach, the Red Wings will look to play spoiler and potentially add to Tampa Bay’s recent struggles. The Lightning have dropped three of their last four games, all against divisional opponents, and Detroit will aim to continue that trend.
It marks the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two clubs, with Tampa Bay taking two of the first three matchups. The Red Wings will be looking to even the season series while closing out the year on a stronger note.
Detroit captain Dylan Larkin has been leading the way offensively, producing nine points over his last four games. He will once again be counted on to help guide his team as they look to finish the season with momentum despite the disappointment of missing the postseason.
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Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Tampa Bay (Monday)
Finnie – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Mazur – Compher – Perron
van Riemsdyk - Kasper - Shine
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Faulk
Johansson - Benard-Docker
Gibson
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