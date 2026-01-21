Line Combinations: Red Wings at Maple Leafs

Hot Red Wings clash with streaking Maple Leafs in a pivotal Original Six showdown. Expect star power, goaltending battles, and intense divisional rivalry.
The Detroit Red Wings enter an Original Six showdown against the Toronto Maple Leafs riding strong momentum after a 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa. The meeting marks the 691st all-time matchup between the rivals, with Detroit looking to further prove its status as a legitimate division contender.
The Red Wings have gone 16-5-1 over their last 22 games, tied for the best record in the NHL during that stretch, while Toronto has also surged lately, posting a 9-2-3 record over its last 14 games. With two hot teams battling for critical divisional points and bragging rights, the stage is set for one of the season’s most anticipated matchups.
Both lineups bring compelling storylines. Toronto’s turnaround has been fueled by Auston Matthews’ resurgence, supported by strong seasons from John Tavares and Matthew Knies, though the Leafs will be without injured leading scorer William Nylander.
Detroit counters with impressive depth scoring, led by the productive second line of Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, and Andrew Copp, along with standout performances from Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, and veteran James van Riemsdyk.
The game also features a marquee goaltending duel between Toronto’s Joseph Woll and Detroit’s red-hot John Gibson, adding another layer to what shapes up as a must-watch Original Six clash.
Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Toronto (Wednesday):
Kasper – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Finnie – Compher – van Riemsdyk
Soderblom – Rasmussen – Appleton
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka
Johansson – Benard-Docker
Gibson
