Line Combinations: Red Wings at Panthers

The Detroit Red Wings need to keep collecting points in nearly every upcoming game. They currently hold only a one-point lead over the Montreal Canadiens and sit just three points ahead of the Boston Bruins, leaving very little margin for error in the standings.
The situation becomes even trickier Tuesday night, as Montreal faces what appears to be a more favorable matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs while Detroit must battle the Florida Panthers.
That sets the stage for a thrilling but also nerve-wrecking game for Red Wings fans. Tuesday’s contest will mark the third meeting of the season between Detroit and Florida, with the two teams splitting their first two games. Although the Panthers have fallen well out of the playoff race, some insiders believe the team may be shifting toward potential tanking and shutting down injured players to improve draft positioning.
Captain Aleksander Barkov has already been shut down, while Seth Jones and Brad Marchand are dealing with long-term injuries and may not return this season. Even with those absences, Florida still features plenty of offensive talent in players like Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and Carter Verhaeghe, who all remain in the lineup.
One bright spot during this stretch has been Alex DeBrincat, who has remained red hot despite the team’s struggles, tallying six goals and four assists for 10 points over the past 11 games.
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Finnie – Kasper – Raymond
Appleton – Compher – Brandsegg-Nygård
van Riemsdyk – Rasmussen – Shine
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Faulk
Johansson - Sandin-Pellikka
Talbot
