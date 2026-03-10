Logo
Detroit Red Wings
Powered by Roundtable
Line Combinations: Red Wings at Panthers cover image

Line Combinations: Red Wings at Panthers

Jake Tye
2h
Partner
422Members·3,246Posts
jaketye@RTBIO profile imagefeatured creator badge

Red Wings chase crucial points against a dangerous Panthers squad. Can DeBrincat's hot streak ignite Detroit's offense amidst goaltending woes?

The Detroit Red Wings need to keep collecting points in nearly every upcoming game. They currently hold only a one-point lead over the Montreal Canadiens and sit just three points ahead of the Boston Bruins, leaving very little margin for error in the standings. 

The situation becomes even trickier Tuesday night, as Montreal faces what appears to be a more favorable matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs while Detroit must battle the Florida Panthers.

That sets the stage for a thrilling but also nerve-wrecking game for Red Wings fans. Tuesday’s contest will mark the third meeting of the season between Detroit and Florida, with the two teams splitting their first two games. Although the Panthers have fallen well out of the playoff race, some insiders believe the team may be shifting toward potential tanking and shutting down injured players to improve draft positioning.

 Captain Aleksander Barkov has already been shut down, while Seth Jones and Brad Marchand are dealing with long-term injuries and may not return this season. Even with those absences, Florida still features plenty of offensive talent in players like Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and Carter Verhaeghe, who all remain in the lineup.

Detroit’s offense has struggled lately, producing just 22 goals across its last 11 games. With goaltending concerns due to John Gibson being listed as day-to-day and a brutal slump from Cam Talbot, the Red Wings will likely need a big offensive performance to secure a win.

One bright spot during this stretch has been Alex DeBrincat, who has remained red hot despite the team’s struggles, tallying six goals and four assists for 10 points over the past 11 games.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest newsgame-day coverage, and player features

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Florida (Tuesday)

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Finnie – Kasper – Raymond

Appleton – Compher – Brandsegg-Nygård

van Riemsdyk – Rasmussen – Shine

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Faulk

Johansson - Sandin-Pellikka

Talbot

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Game DayPlayers
1