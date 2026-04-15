Line Combinations: Red Wings at Panthers

Young prospects and seasoned veterans alike seize a final opportunity to impress against the reigning champions, shaping Detroit's future.
The 100th season of the Detroit Red Wings comes to a close on Wednesday as they take on the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
It has been an emotional year for Red Wings fans, as the team will miss the playoffs for a tenth straight season, and in especially heartbreaking fashion.
Turning the page will not be easy for Detroit fans, but it will be necessary. Even if it is not what many want to hear, the future remains bright, and there will be glimpses of it on display in Sunrise.
Rookies Emmitt Finnie and Axel Sandin-Pellikka will look to finish their first NHL seasons on a strong note, while recent call-ups Carter Mazur and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård aim to make lasting impressions as they push to secure full-time roster spots next season.
Pending free agents and veteran players in Patrick Kane, James van Riemsdyk, and David Perron are also looking to make an impact as they head toward potential new contracts this July.
Although the Red Wings are out of the playoff race, this game still carries significance for the future of the franchise.
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Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Tampa Bay (Monday)
Finnie – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Mazur – Compher – Perron
van Riemsdyk - Kasper - Brandsegg-Nygård
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Faulk
Johansson - Sandin-Pellikka
Gibson
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