Line Combinations: Red Wings at Penguins

Red Wings chase playoff dreams against slumping Penguins in must-win showdown. Can Alex DeBrincat's hot streak spark a crucial rebound win?
The playoff race is far from decided, even if recent results have shaken some confidence. The Detroit Red Wings still have a real opportunity to end their nearly decade-long postseason drought. Tuesday could mark the beginning of a late-season turnaround, as Detroit has dropped 13 of its last 20 games and is due for a stretch of positive momentum.
They’ll face a Pittsburgh Penguins squad that recently welcomed back Sidney Crosby but has still struggled, losing four of its last seven contests. Both teams will be hungry for a rebound win, setting the stage for an exciting matchup between two familiar opponents who met in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals 17 years ago.
Detroit will continue to lean on star winger Alex DeBrincat, who has been red-hot with a nine-game point streak, recording four goals and 11 assists for 15 points during that span.
On the other side, the Penguins are coming off a strong win over the New York Islanders. Veteran forward Rickard Rakell has been leading the charge, supported by impressive performances from Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau.
Rakell has been especially dangerous, tallying five goals and two assists for seven points over his last four games. Detroit’s defense will need to contain him as he skates alongside Mantha and Brazeau on Pittsburgh’s second line, a unit that could be a major factor in the game.
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Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Pittsburgh (Tuesday)
Finnie – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Perron – Compher – Mazur
van Riemsdyk - Kasper - Appleton
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Faulk
Johansson - Benard-Docker
Gibson
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